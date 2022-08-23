Kerala district fights snail menace

The Kerala district's 'Chapter one - Snail' programme deals with trapping and killing the snails and will be implemented throughout the district from August 25 to August 31, District Collector Dr P K Jayashree said in a statement. There has been an uncontrolled proliferation of the giant African snails that can seriously affect most agricultural crops, causing heavy economic losses to farmers and local residents. It further said that after the 2018 floods in Kerala, these snails have been found to be multiplying in various parts of the state and under favourable conditions can weigh up to one kilogram.