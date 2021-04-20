Kerala district imposes seven-day lockdown from Wednesday

Meanwhile, though the state is witnessing a steep surge in Covid cases, the government decided not to impose lockdowns during weekends for the time being. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy. In areas where theTPR was high, covid tests would be conducted in all homes. It was also decided to conduct genome study on the virus mutant strains and work towards bringing down the TPR to below 3 per cent. As the cases were increasing, the state was equipped to handle any emergency situation and had enough Intensive Care Units CU and ventilator facilities, the meeting noted. DGP Loknath Behara said intensive testing would be carried out in five districts-- Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kottayam and Palakkad, where the test positivity rate was very high.