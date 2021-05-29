The Kerala government on Saturday announced to withdraw the triple lockdown in the Malappuram districts as the COVID situation in region has improved significantly.

Earlier this month, the triple lockdown was imposed in four Kerala districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram - that were reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Last week, the triple lockdown was withdrawn in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur. However, the CM had announced that the triple lockdown would continue at Malappuram.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said last week, the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active case load have come down.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced one more week extension of the statewide lockdown till June 9 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons. On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23 and then till 30 May.

Touching on the topic of vaccine production, the CM during a press conference today stated that long-term plans need to made for vaccine development in the state.

It seems that long-term plans need to be made for vaccine development: CM

The CM said, It seems that long-term plans need to be made for vaccine development. A webinar was organised by Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment with the participation of eminent persons in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing yesterday.

The webinar was to examine the possibility of producing vaccines in Kerala. Vaccine companies are interested in setting up vaccine manufacturing units in Life Science Park in connection with our Institute of Virology. That will be considered, he added.

Kerala reports 23,513 COVID-19 cases

Kerala on Saturday reported 23,513 COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 24,64,360, while 198 deaths pushed the toll to 8,455. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 28,100 patients testing negative, taking the total to 22,52,505. Active cases stood at 2,33,034.

Malappuram recorded the highest number of 3,990 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with2,767 and Palakkad 2682, a health department bulletin said. Of the new cases, 86 were health workers, 139 from outside the state and 22,016 were infected through contacts, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 1,41,759 samples were tested, taking the test positivity rate to 16.59 per cent. A total of 8,35,866 people are under observation in various districts, including 39,466 in various hospitals.





