Kerala doctor, 2 others test positive for Zika virus in last 24 hrs, tally up 22

As Zika virus cases in Kerala surge, doctor of a private hospital here tested positive today, besides two others, taking the total number of infections in the state to 22.

A Coimbatore-based lab confirmed that the 38-year-old doctor was infected with the virus after testing his samples, health minister Veena George said here.

Two more persons, including a woman, tested positive earlier in the day. The affected persons were identified as a 35-year-old man, hailing from nearby Poonthura and a 41-year-old woman, native of Sashtamangalam here, the minister said.

The samples were tested at the virology lab in the government medical college here and at the Coimbatore-based laboratory respectively.

The minister urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the State.

The testing for Zika virus began at the government medical college here on Monday, she said, adding that 15 samples had been tested on the initial day.

One of the persons, whose sample was tested, was found positive for dengue and all the other 13 samples tested negative for any virus, the minister said.

Zika is mostly spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito but can also be sexually transmitted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus was first discovered in monkeys in Uganda's Zika forest in 1947 and has caused several outbreaks across the world in recent decades.

No vaccines or anti-viral drugs are available as prevention or cure.

Symptoms include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis and muscle and joint pain, but fatalities are rare

Apart from that, the southern state has been reeling under the surge in novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Although hailed for being able to control the spread of the virus, Kerala's former Health Minister KK Shailaja, the state is still under the radar of the Centre for its rising cases.





