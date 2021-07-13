Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala doctor, 2 others test positive for Zika virus in last 24 hrs, tally up 22

Kerala doctor, 2 others test positive for Zika virus in last 24 hrs, tally up 22

Premium
Zika virus does not transmit via contact or aerosols, but through mosquitoes, clarified Dr Mathew Varghese.
2 min read . 06:21 PM IST Livemint

  • A Coimbatore-based lab confirmed that the 38-year-old doctor was infected with the virus after testing his samples, health minister Veena George said
  • The minister urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the State

As Zika virus cases in Kerala surge, doctor of a private hospital here tested positive today, besides two others, taking the total number of infections in the state to 22.

As Zika virus cases in Kerala surge, doctor of a private hospital here tested positive today, besides two others, taking the total number of infections in the state to 22.

A Coimbatore-based lab confirmed that the 38-year-old doctor was infected with the virus after testing his samples, health minister Veena George said here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A Coimbatore-based lab confirmed that the 38-year-old doctor was infected with the virus after testing his samples, health minister Veena George said here.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Two more persons, including a woman, tested positive earlier in the day. The affected persons were identified as a 35-year-old man, hailing from nearby Poonthura and a 41-year-old woman, native of Sashtamangalam here, the minister said.

The samples were tested at the virology lab in the government medical college here and at the Coimbatore-based laboratory respectively.

The minister urged people to be vigilant as the number of those testing positive for Zika virus has increased in the State.

The testing for Zika virus began at the government medical college here on Monday, she said, adding that 15 samples had been tested on the initial day.

One of the persons, whose sample was tested, was found positive for dengue and all the other 13 samples tested negative for any virus, the minister said.

Zika is mostly spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito but can also be sexually transmitted, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

`

The virus was first discovered in monkeys in Uganda's Zika forest in 1947 and has caused several outbreaks across the world in recent decades.

No vaccines or anti-viral drugs are available as prevention or cure.

Symptoms include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis and muscle and joint pain, but fatalities are rare

Apart from that, the southern state has been reeling under the surge in novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Although hailed for being able to control the spread of the virus, Kerala's former Health Minister KK Shailaja, the state is still under the radar of the Centre for its rising cases.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!