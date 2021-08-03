The body of government doctors in Kerala has urged the state government to strictly implement the Covid-19 containment measures, including a 17-day quarantine for infected persons and meticulous contact tracing.

In addition to this, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) also submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that restrictions should be imposed in specific micro-containment zones to control the spread of the virus.

"Time tested strategy of contact tracing and isolation which ensured an effective control during the first phase must be followed. Contact tracing must be entrusted to local RRT with the help of the workforce from other non-essential services. All positive cases must be quarantined for 17 days," said KGMOA, the only service organization representing all categories of doctors in health services in Kerala.

"Those with Covid like symptoms must also be quarantined even if tested negative on Antigen testing and RT-PCR repeated if symptoms persist," it added.

It said restrictions should be imposed in specific micro containment zones like wards, rather than the whole panchayat/municipality/corporation.

"Present strategy of categorising areas based on TPR alone should be replaced by indicators like daily positive cases per 10,000, active cases per 10,000 along with TPR", KGMOA said.

It said setting targets and criteria for testing to reduce TPR should be avoided.

"Purpose of testing should be to identify cases rather than creating a false sense of security. So targeted testing of all symptomatic and their contacts must be the rule. More effective surveillance and testing must be done in thickly populated areas like colonies, coastal areas etc," it said.

It added proper reporting of fever and ARI cases from private hospitals, clinics, medical stores, laboratories etc must be ensured.

However, the doctors stated that the present lockdown strategy should be lifted on account of socio-economic factors. They said that Covid-19 is currently in a plateau phase and almost 55% of the state's population has acquired immunity against it.

"Covid curve is now in a plateau phase with the number of new cases and cured one's almost evened-out. Almost 55% of our population might have acquired some degree of immunity also either through vaccination or as a result of clinical/subclinical infection," said KGMOA.

"Considering these and taking socio-economic factors also into account we feel it not advisable to continue with the present lockdown strategy," it added.

The doctors' body noted that the lockdown served its purpose when the second wave of Covid-19 was peaking helped in lowering the total caseload and ensured that it's within the capacity of the state's system.

But, it said, that a hassle-free and effective vaccination drive is the best tool to contain the coronavirus now.

It said marketplaces can be opened strictly ensuring physical distancing and other Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Ten persons per 100 sq ft at a particular point of time only must be allowed. Congestion has to be eased out by extending their time of functioning. We would suggest shops selling essential items to be open on all days from 7 am to 11 pm. Other establishments like textile shops, spare parts shops, workshops etc may be allowed to function on all days from 9 am to 7 pm," KGMOA said.

The suggestions came as the new cases being reported in the southern state account for more than half of India's fresh infections.

Covid situation in state

Last week, Kerala had recorded more than 20,000 Covid-19 cases successively for six days, accounting for more than half of the country's new cases.

On Monday, the state recorded 13,984 fresh infections and 118 deaths.

According to the state health bulletin, Kerala has 1,65,322 active cases.

The state reported 32,42,684 recoveries and the death toll has mounted to 16,955. The total positivity rate of the state is 10.64%.

