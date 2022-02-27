OPEN APP
Kerala eases Covid curbs, allows full occupancy in theatres, restaurants, bars. Details here
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala government on Sunday announced that they had lifted certain Covid-19 curbs in the state and decided to allow complete occupancy in theatres. The announcement comes as Covid-19 cases saw a steady decline in the state. 

The state has also allowed bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to also function with full occupancy. The directive further mentioned that government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line, if required.

The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.

The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly. 

As the cases showed a dip, the State administration opened schools, college and creches.

 Today, the State recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total to 64,97,204 till date. 

