The State recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours
Government, semi-governmental offices have been allowed to hold meetings or trainings off-line
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :
The Kerala government on Sunday announced that they had lifted certain Covid-19 curbs in the state and decided to allow complete occupancy in theatres. The announcement comes as Covid-19 cases saw a steady decline in the state.
The state has also allowed bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to also function with full occupancy. The directive further mentioned that government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line, if required.
The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.
The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly.
As the cases showed a dip, the State administration opened schools, college and creches.