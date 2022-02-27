Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala eases Covid curbs, allows full occupancy in theatres, restaurants, bars. Details here

Kerala eases Covid curbs, allows full occupancy in theatres, restaurants, bars. Details here

Kerala Covid-19 updates: Today, the State recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total to 64,97,204 till date.
1 min read . 10:25 PM IST Livemint

  • The State recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours
  • Government, semi-governmental offices have been allowed to hold meetings or trainings off-line

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala government on Sunday announced that they had lifted certain Covid-19 curbs in the state and decided to allow complete occupancy in theatres. The announcement comes as Covid-19 cases saw a steady decline in the state. 

The state has also allowed bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries to also function with full occupancy. The directive further mentioned that government, semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training off-line, if required.

The restrictions at the district-level on the basis of the number of people hospitalised are also lifted.

The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly. 

As the cases showed a dip, the State administration opened schools, college and creches.

 Today, the State recorded 2,524 fresh Covid-19 infections which raised the total to 64,97,204 till date. 

