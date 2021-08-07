The Kerala government on Saturday announces opening of shops in malls from 11 August. "Shops in malls will be allowed to open on the same conditions stipulated for opening other shops from 11th August onwards, after making all required precautionary arrangements," an order issued by state chief secretary, VP Joy, said.

"Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the Covid protocols including masks, hand sanitizers, temperatures checking, social distancing and other conditions stipulated in the order read above for entering into sops are strictly followed," the order said.

Earlier this week, the state government allowed many establishments to function six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm.

Shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments were allowed to resume services.

However, all establishments in the public sector, including government offices, PSUs, companies, autonomous organizations, commissions etc. were allowed to open five days a week, Monday to Friday. "A complete lockdown has been imposed on August 8, Sunday. However, there shall be no lockdown on August 15, 2021 (Independence Day)," the order said.

The state government also allowed some people to resume their work. It said only persons who have taken at least one dose of vaccine before two weeks, or who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours before or who is in possession of Covid positive results more than a month old will be allowed inside (workers/visitors) in shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments.

The government has prohibited public functions, social, cultural, and political gatherings. However, marriages and funerals are allowed with the participation of a maximum of 20 persons.

"Places of worship shall strictly limit the maximum number of persons to 40 with each person having a minimum of 25 sq.ft area. For lesser area, the maximum number of persons shall be reduced proportionately," the government said in the order.

