Kerala electricity board hikes power tariff after 3 years

Kerala electricity board hikes power tariff after 3 years1 min read . 10:49 PM IST
- The new tariff will come into effect from 26 June. Earlier, the validity of the existing tariff -- revised before 8 July, 2019 -- expired on 1 April, 2022.
The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) on 25 June announced a 6.6 per cent hike in power tariffs in the state across all segments ranging from domestic and agricultural to commercial and industrial consumers.
The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) on 25 June announced a 6.6 per cent hike in power tariffs in the state across all segments ranging from domestic and agricultural to commercial and industrial consumers.
The Commission, however, said, that there would be no increase in tariff for the weaker sections, agricultural consumers, small scale industries and small farmers.
The Commission, however, said, that there would be no increase in tariff for the weaker sections, agricultural consumers, small scale industries and small farmers.
State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the commission revised the power tariff without incurring huge liabilities to the people. "The last increase in electricity tariff was on July 8, 2019. Since then, the wholesale price index has risen by 19 per cent in the last three years, while electricity tariffs have increased by only 6.6 per cent," the minister said in a statement.
State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said the commission revised the power tariff without incurring huge liabilities to the people. "The last increase in electricity tariff was on July 8, 2019. Since then, the wholesale price index has risen by 19 per cent in the last three years, while electricity tariffs have increased by only 6.6 per cent," the minister said in a statement.
This revision in the tariff has been done after a gap of three years by the Kerala KSERC. The new tariff will come into effect from 26 June. Earlier, the validity of the existing tariff -- revised before 8 July, 2019 -- expired on 1 April, 2022.
This revision in the tariff has been done after a gap of three years by the Kerala KSERC. The new tariff will come into effect from 26 June. Earlier, the validity of the existing tariff -- revised before 8 July, 2019 -- expired on 1 April, 2022.
According to government data, around 85 per cent over once crore domestic consumers in state use between 0-250 units a month. The KSERC has divided the spectrum in six tariff slabs for consumers using power between 0-300 units a month -- 0-40 units, 0-50, 51-100, 101-150, 151-200, and 201-250 respectfully. For 201-500 unit/per month consumers, the KSERC has approved a hike from ₹7.60 to ₹8 a unit.
According to government data, around 85 per cent over once crore domestic consumers in state use between 0-250 units a month. The KSERC has divided the spectrum in six tariff slabs for consumers using power between 0-300 units a month -- 0-40 units, 0-50, 51-100, 101-150, 151-200, and 201-250 respectfully. For 201-500 unit/per month consumers, the KSERC has approved a hike from ₹7.60 to ₹8 a unit.
|Consumption Slab (In Units)
|Existing Tariff in ₹(Per Unit)
|New Tariff in ₹(Per Unit)
|0-40
|1.50
|1.50
|0-50
|3.15
|3.15
|51-100
|3.70
|3.95
|101-150
|4.80
|5.00
|151-200
|6.40
|6.80
|201-250
|7.60
|8.00
|0-300
|5.80
|6.20
|0-350
|6.60
|7.00
|0-400
|6.90
|7.35
|0-500
|7.10
|7.60
|Above 500
|7.90
|8.50
|Consumption Slab (In Units)
|Existing Tariff in ₹(Per Unit)
|New Tariff in ₹(Per Unit)
|0-40
|1.50
|1.50
|0-50
|3.15
|3.15
|51-100
|3.70
|3.95
|101-150
|4.80
|5.00
|151-200
|6.40
|6.80
|201-250
|7.60
|8.00
|0-300
|5.80
|6.20
|0-350
|6.60
|7.00
|0-400
|6.90
|7.35
|0-500
|7.10
|7.60
|Above 500
|7.90
|8.50
With inputs from PTI
With inputs from PTI