NEW DELHI : Amid a furore over the gruesome death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala who ate a pineapple filled with crackers, the Union environment ministry said primary investigations indicate that the death could be an accidental one and not killing.

“Primary investigations revealed, the elephant may have accidentally consumed in such fruit. Ministry is in constant touch with Kerala Govt & has sent them detailed advisory for immediate arrest of culprits & stringent action against any erring official that led to elephant's death," the ministry of environment, forest and climate change said on Twitter.

It said that as of now, one person has been arrested and efforts are on to nab more individuals who may have participated in this illegal and utterly inhuman act.

“We in @moefcc are deeply concerned & pained by the pathetic death of a pregnant #Elephant in Palakkad District, Kerala. It is noted that many a times locals resort to an illegal act of planting explosive filled fruits to repel #WildBoars from entering plantation farms," it said.

The Ministry on Sunday also held a meeting with several officials to discuss the progress in the matter.

The pregnant wild elephant which met with a gory end in Kerala had major wounds in its oral cavity, most likely following an explosive blast, due to which she could not eat for nearly two weeks leading to her collapse in a river and drowning, according to post-mortem report.

No bullet, snare or any other metallic or foreign object found in any part of the carcass, the report said. The elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in the animal's mouth in the Silent Valley Forest. The incident triggered a social media storm with scores voicing concern over the cruelty meted out to the animal. The state forest department has said there was no conclusive evidence that the injury to the elephant's lower jaw was caused by a pineapple stuffed with crackers and it might be a possibility.

