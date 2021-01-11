Kerala exempts theatres from entertainment tax till March, licenses extended

Theatres in Kerala can heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to waive entertainment tax from January to March. The fixed electricity charges have also been reduced by 50% for the ten-month period when the theatres had to stay shut due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The validity of various licences have been extended for the theatres until March 31, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday. Further, cinema halls have been allowed to pay property tax in instalments to their local bodies from March 2020.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting with government officials and in consultations with local self-governing bodies, the electrical inspectorate, Films Division certification body, Building Fitness, Fire Force and the health department.

The meeting was convened after the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce asked for tax exemptions along with other demands in order for film theatres to resume services in the state.

The Kerala government had permitted cinema theatres to open with 50% capacity from January 5. However, theatre owners refused to reopen halls until they were provided with waivers.

What is the entertainment tax?

Entertainment tax is levied by the state government on movie tickets, sports events, concerts, exhibitions, etc. It is an indirect tax that comes under the ambit of state government, hence varies in different parts of the country.

The Kerala government had scrapped entertainment tax levied by local bodies when the Good and Services Taxes (GST) came to force in July 2017. However, later in June 2019, the state announced a 10% ‘entertainment’ tax on tickets in the budget to reduce the loss borne by local bodies.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac while announcing the decision had said that the government followed Tamil Nadu which levies both an ‘entertainment’ tax and GST and decided to do the same.

The order was revised in September 2019, when local bodies were directed to levy 5% entertainment tax for tickets priced below ₹100 and 8.5% for tickets above ₹100.

The Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce raised their objection against the tax and argued that it amounted to double taxation.













