(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

Kerala extends lockdown in Covid-19 containment zones till 30 June

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2020, 09:08 PM IST Nidheesh M.K.

  • Film shootings can start at indoor locations and studios but with not more than 50 people
  • The state recorded 57 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

Ernakulam: Acting in line with central guidelines over 'Unlock 1', Kerala on Monday extended lockdown in Covid-19 hotspots till 30 June, and decided to continue restricting interstate travel with e-passes, even as it allowed some concessions like resuming inter-district public transport. The state recorded 57 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far recorded 1,326 cases, of them 708 active and 608 recovered. Eleven people died in the state so far.

Curfew-like curbs will be placed in hotspots till 30 June, restricting all non-essential travel, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A decision on unlocking religious places will be taken on 8 June, after consultation with the stakeholders, but an exception will be made for Guruvayur temple, one of the most popular Hindu temples, to conduct marriages with less than 50 people, said Vijayan. Schools will not reopen till July end in the state, said Vijayan. However, students have effectively returned to studies in Kerala through virtual classes offered by the government that began on Monday.

In movie production, curbs have been eased. Indoor film and television shoots are allowed with a maximum of 50 people, but outdoor shooting is still banned, said Vijayan.

Those coming from outside the state through roads will have to still register with the government and take an e-pass, said Vijayan. For train passengers from outside the state, he said, those coming with return tickets from other states, need not undergo quarantine, but others will have to go in home quarantine.

Of the fresh cases, 27 are returnees from abroad and 28 people came from other states, the chief minister said. There are 18 new recoveries on Monday, Vijayan added.

