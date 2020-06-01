Kerala extends lockdown in Covid-19 containment zones till 30 June

Curfew-like curbs will be placed in hotspots till 30 June, restricting all non-essential travel, said the state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A decision on unlocking religious places will be taken on 8 June, after consultation with the stakeholders, but an exception will be made for Guruvayur temple, one of the most popular Hindu temples, to conduct marriages with less than 50 people, said Vijayan. Schools will not reopen till July end in the state, said Vijayan. However, students have effectively returned to studies in Kerala through virtual classes offered by the government that began on Monday.