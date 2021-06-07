The Kerala government on Monday extended the covid-19 related lockdown in the state till 16 June to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some relaxations to perform essential activities. According to an official notification, there will be a total lockdown in the state during the weekends(12 and 13 June)

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials, and banks will continue to function as they do now.

The Kerala government had earlier extended the statewide lockdown till June 9, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has been under lockdown since May 8 following the sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said,"Prime Minister's declaration that the COVID19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the states from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded to by the Prime Minister."

Lockdown guidelines in Kerala

As per the lockdown guidelines, some concessions will be given to perform essential activities.

All industrial establishments (including coir, cashew, etc) can function with minimum employees not exceeding 50 per cent of total strength.

Shops and units supplying raw materials (including packaging) to industrial establishments may be open till 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Banks will remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with extended timings till 5 pm.

Shops selling education books, textiles for weddings, jewellery and footwear will be open till 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.Toddy sale will be allowed in parcels, following the COVID protocol. Vijayan said more vaccine stock is expected in the first week of June and the vaccination drive will be intensified as per the availability. "We intend to do maximum vaccinations by June 15.Vaccination of inmates of old-age homes, those above 45 years of age in tribal colonies and bedridden patients will be done as soon as possible," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.