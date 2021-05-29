Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stated that the statewide lockdown has been extended till 9 June in order to tackle the covid surge in the state, said news agency ANI. He, however, announced that the triple lockdown in Malappuram district has been withdrawn.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons. On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23 and then till 30 May. Meanwhile, the triple lockdown was imposed in four Kerala districts, reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, earlier this month.

Last week, the triple lockdown was withdrawn in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur. However, the CM had announced that the triple lockdown would continue at Malappuram.

The chief minister said last week, the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active case load have come down.

However, triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue, he added.

As many as 23,513 new COVID19 cases, 28,100 recoveries, and 198 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Kerala. And with that, the active cases stand at 2,33,034. A total of 1,41,759 samples tested in the last 24 hours, chief minister stated during a press conference.

Kerala to issue COVID-19 vaccination certificates with passport numbers

The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will issue COVID vaccination certificates with passport numbers to those persons who require to go abroad for job or studies and need travel clearance.

An order issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department today stated that many countries have stipulated that a valid COVID vaccination certificate is mandatory for issuance of travel clearance and only those certificates with the Passport number mentioned in it are accepted by the foreign countries during verification.

It further stated that as per the current settings in CoWIN portal, the details of ID proof which was used at the time of registration in CoWIN will be documented in the COVID vaccination certificate.

The order mentioned that most of the beneficiaries have used aadhar/other IDs rather than Passport during the registration in CoWIN and during the verification process at the time ofvaccination, hence, passport number is not documented in the COVID vaccination certificate which is issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through CoWIN portal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.