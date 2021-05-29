Kerala extends lockdown till 9 June, state adds 23,513 more Covid cases

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons. On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23 and then till 30 May. Meanwhile, the triple lockdown was imposed in four Kerala districts, reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, earlier this month.

