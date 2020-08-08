Kerala fears another covid-19 cluster forming around Air India crash and rescue

KOZHIKODE: After a passenger, Suresh, killed in the Air India flight crash in Karipur airport tested positive for covid-19 on Saturday, the Kerala government is worried about a cluster of infections emerging from those who helped with rescue and relief operations. The test on two others who also died, was negative, according to the district administration.

The government has asked all survivors as well as local residents who helped with the rescue operations to go into quarantine. However, it is finding it hard to trace back the rescue workers. State health minister KK Shailaja said people who helped with the rescue should voluntarily isolate themselves and get tested if they have any symptoms.

"The health department will have to trace people who were involved in the rescue. I request people to voluntarily go into quarantine and report to the local health authorities. They should take all preventive measures. We don't have to test everyone right away. As we do usually, they should go into quarantine (and if facing symptoms) should avail themselves for testing," said Shailaja.

So far, 18 people have been confirmed dead in the crash that happened at Calicut International Airport, in Malappuram district, on Friday night. At least 16 remain severely injured, while the rest of the 190 people who were onboard have survived from the crash, said the adjoining Kozhikode district collector S Sambasiva Rao, who was tasked with the rescue operation. The flight had overshot the tabletop runway and fell into a valley while landing under heavy rains.

The biggest problem the state may have next is the formation of a huge air crash cluster of covid-19 patients, said a doctor from one of the hospitals where the victims are admitted, in a note sent to his colleagues. "We are planning to swab all the patients admitted here," he told Mint, requesting not to be named.

"All the casualty staff, doctors nurses paramedics volunteers all in full PPE... attending to potential covid patients, taking swab from the dead bodies and managing each of the other victims as covid patients, arranging for their swabs as well while they were being attended to for their other injuries," the note said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via