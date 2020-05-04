ERNAKULAM : There is a saying, “When it rains in the Gulf, a Malayalee in Kerala catches a cold." So, when crude oil prices collapsed in April, it was clear that the plight of the expat Malayalees, accounting for every fourth Indian migrant in the Gulf region, would also deteriorate.

Every fifth house in Kerala belongs to a person who has migrated to the Gulf. Their remittances, which crossed ₹1 trillion in 2019, make up 36% of Kerala’s gross state domestic product and is equivalent to 60% of the state’s debt, according to the study.

So, when the coronavirus-induced economic shock caused turmoil in crude oil markets, it affected everyone from the wealthy to the poorest Keralites in the Gulf. Joy Arakkal, one of Kerala’s richest expat businessmen and owner of Innova Refining and Trading FZE, committed suicide because of financial problems two weeks ago.

The morning after he killed himself, a poor Keralite labourer called Radio Asia network and related how the pandemic has torn apart his world. He said his wife and four children in Kerala’s Thrissur have wilted away from hunger last month, clutching pained stomachs and battling diseases, as they could not afford to buy anything to eat other than the free rice provided by the government. The caller, Babu P.K., was the family’s sole breadwinner, and like several others, he had lost his job in the UAE when the country went into a lockdown.

Babu has little hope of a new job. His company is one of the many that have wound up as the Gulf economies reel under the pandemic’s financial fallout. The recession, though, started even before. Babu says he has not received his salaries since January. Running out of work and money, he has joined the 398,000 workers who have registered with the Kerala government to return home.

For the state, the large number of migrants bracing to flee the Gulf is set to severely impact remittances and raise worries of social unrest. For migrants themselves, it is likely to be a double-whammy. When they return, they will not only be victims of the virus, but potential spreaders too, which could create a health crisis. The state is already overburdened by a more than month-long battle against covid-19 with fast- diminishing healthcare resources.

Following the call to Radio Asia, Malayalee expat aid-groups reached out to Babu and provided supplies to sustain another week.

Share Via