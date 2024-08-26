Sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry: Actor Siddique files complaint against Revathy Sampath over harassment claims

Siddique, accused of sexual abuse by Revathy Sampath, resigned as AMMA's general secretary and filed a complaint against her. Revathy claimed Siddique abused her physically and mentally when she was 21, affecting her professional life.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 06:19 PM IST
AMMA general secretary Siddique with actors Jomol and Ananya addressed the media on the Justice Hema Committee report, in Kochi, Friday (PTI Photo)
AMMA general secretary Siddique with actors Jomol and Ananya addressed the media on the Justice Hema Committee report, in Kochi, Friday (PTI Photo)

Malayalam film actor Siddique has filed a complaint with the Kerala Police against actress Revathy Sampath following her sexual harassment allegations against him.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Kerala Police said that the complaint has been submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Revathy Sampath has accused Siddique of sexually abusing her, both physically and mentally. She alleged that the incident occurred when she was 21 years old.

Also Read | Minu Muneer alleges sexual abuse by Mukesh, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya & others

Revathy Sampath's allegations

Revathy Sampath made the allegations against Siddique after the Hema Committee Report.

“After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole.' There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then,” Revanthy said.

“He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma. It even affected my professional life. No system stood by me. It took me a long time to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and stood before me like it was normal. Everyone responded as if it was a common occurrence. It felt like they all did it knowingly,” the actress said.

Also Read | Sreelekha Mitra accuses Malayalam director Ranjith of misbehaving

“I ran away to escape. I responded as best as I could at that age. He said there was nothing I could do. I fled, managed to get into an auto, and escaped,” she added.

Siddique, former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies and acted in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

Also Read | The magic of cinema hides deep-rooted gender injustice

After the allegations of sexual abuse, Siddique resigned as AMMA’s general secretary on Sunday.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 06:19 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaSexual abuse in Malayalam film industry: Actor Siddique files complaint against Revathy Sampath over harassment claims

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue