Malayalam film actor Siddique has filed a complaint with the Kerala Police against actress Revathy Sampath following her sexual harassment allegations against him.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Kerala Police said that the complaint has been submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Revathy Sampath has accused Siddique of sexually abusing her, both physically and mentally. She alleged that the incident occurred when she was 21 years old.

Revathy Sampath's allegations Revathy Sampath made the allegations against Siddique after the Hema Committee Report.

“After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole.' There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then,” Revanthy said.

“He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma. It even affected my professional life. No system stood by me. It took me a long time to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and stood before me like it was normal. Everyone responded as if it was a common occurrence. It felt like they all did it knowingly,” the actress said.

“I ran away to escape. I responded as best as I could at that age. He said there was nothing I could do. I fled, managed to get into an auto, and escaped,” she added.

Siddique, former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies and acted in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

