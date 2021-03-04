Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala Finance Minister says no violation of Foreign Exchange Act at KIIFB

Kerala Finance Minister says no violation of Foreign Exchange Act at KIIFB

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac. Photo: HT
1 min read . 06:40 AM IST ANI

Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against KIIFB for external borrowings through Masala Bonds without the permission of the union government

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said that there was no violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in alleged case of external borrowings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) through Masala Bonds.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said that there was no violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in alleged case of external borrowings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) through Masala Bonds.

"There is absolutely no violation of FEMA as we have received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," said Thomas Isaac while speaking to ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sweden knife attack: 8 people injured in 'suspected terrorist' stabbings, police shoot attacker

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Myanmar security forces kill at least 34 protesters: reports

4 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Legislation on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

2 min read . 07:44 AM IST

India led the world in internet shutdowns in 2020: Report

2 min read . 07:42 AM IST

"There is absolutely no violation of FEMA as we have received No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," said Thomas Isaac while speaking to ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sweden knife attack: 8 people injured in 'suspected terrorist' stabbings, police shoot attacker

2 min read . 08:25 AM IST

Myanmar security forces kill at least 34 protesters: reports

4 min read . 07:48 AM IST

Legislation on H-1B visas introduced in US Congress

2 min read . 07:44 AM IST

India led the world in internet shutdowns in 2020: Report

2 min read . 07:42 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Finance Minister further said: "There is a guideline that authorizes any body corporate to seek their permission to borrow through Masala bonds. KIIFB is body corporate."

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against KIIFB for external borrowings through Masala Bonds without the permission of the union government.

On Tuesday, ED sent a notice to KM Abraham, CEO of KIIFB and asked him to appear before its Kochi office on March 5. It also sent a notice to Deputy Managing Director Vikramjit Singh and asked him to appear before it on March 4.

KIIFB was constituted by the state government as a corporate body. In November 2020, it had initiated an investigation into the Masala bonds of the KIIFB, as per the sources.

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of giving all the budget money to KIIFB.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.