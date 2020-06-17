Vijayan said that as part of Vande Bharat mission, the center's official repatriation mission for stranded expats, 179 flights have arrived in the state so far, apart from 124 chartered flights. As many as 713 overseas returnees to the state have tested positive for the infection so far, said Vijayan, forming 1.5% of the current active case-load—which as on Wednesday stood at 1,366 patients. Altogther 1,246 patients, or 52.19% of the total, active patients in the state are those who came back from foreign countries or other states, said Vijayan.