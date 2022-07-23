The Forest department has taken the ambergris to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in the city to confirm it. Sources said one kg of ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, costs around ₹one crore in the international market. However, the sale is prohibited by law in India, as the sperm whale is an endangered species that is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

