As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, the Kerala government on Saturday issued an order fixing rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and laying down guidelines in this regard. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the order has been issued to all the private hospitals empanelled under Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and the government- referred patients in private healthcare institutions which are not under the KSAP.

The State HealthAgency (SHA), which implements the KSAP, has issued the guidelines.

"Patients can seek medical care from any government or private hospitals. Both the sectors have come together to fight the pandemic COVID-19," the Minister said.

The state government had already set up 28 government hospitals to treat the patients alone, Shailaja said in a press release.

As per the order, the general ward rates would be ₹2,300 per day while the high dependency unit (HDU) would cost ₹3,300.

The ICU rates would be ₹6,500 but with ventilator, it wouldbe ₹11,500.

The RTPCR test would cost ₹2,750, antigen test ₹625, expert NAT ₹3,000, Truenat step-one and step-two tests ₹1,500 each.

KASP was launched by the LDF government on April 1, last year.

Families which have enrolled in KASP would get an annualinsurance coverage worth ₹five lakh.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,103 new active COVID-19 cases and discharged 1,049 patients.

Of the cases detected during the day, 838 are of local transmission and the source of contact of 72 patients was unknown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated