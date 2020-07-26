Kerala fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment, lays down norms

As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, the Kerala government on Saturday issued an order fixing rates for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals and laying down guidelines in this regard. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the order has been issued to all the private hospitals empanelled under Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and the government- referred patients in private healthcare institutions which are not under the KSAP.