Kerala: No flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport for 5 hours tomorrow. Know why1 min read . 12:52 PM IST
Kerala: The domestic and international services have been rescheduled for this period at Thiruvananthapuram Airport
No flights take-off or landing will take place at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 1 November. The airport has announced the suspension of flight services for five hours on Tuesday.
In an official statement, the airport has said that the services will remain suspended on November 1 ahead of the Alpassi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. The airport suspends its flight services every year at the time of the traditional Arattu procession (Arattu- ritualistic bath of the deity).
"To enable and facilitate the smooth continuation of a centuries-old ritual by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple for the Alpassi Arattu procession, through the runway of the Thiruvananthapuram International airport, the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on the 1st November 2022," the statement from the airport said.
The domestic and international services have been rescheduled for this period and updated timings shall be available from the respective airlines, it said.
Before closing it for the bi-annual festival, the airport issues a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), as it takes place twice a year, first between March and April for the Panguni festival and then in October and November to celebrate Alphasy.
