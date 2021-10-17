1 min read.Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 01:42 PM ISTLivemint
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a 'Yellow Alert' in 11 districts of Kerala for heavy rainfall, which has claimed the lives of 11 people so far in the state
New Delhi: The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.
“We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety," Amit Shah said in a tweet.
