New Delhi: The Centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a 'Yellow Alert' in 11 districts of Kerala for heavy rainfall, which has claimed the lives of 11 people so far in the state.

The alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

Over the last 24 hours, the state has witnessed extremely heavy rainfall and landslides due to which has claimed the lives of as many as nine people so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.