Kottayam: Travancore Devaswom Board requested Lord Ayyappa devotees to refrain from visiting Sabarimala Temple for two days (October 17 and 18) in view of the continuing rainfall in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

Following heavy rains, the central forces teams including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two Army and two Defence Service Corps (DSC) teams have been deployed in the south and central parts of Kerala.

This comes after Communist Party of India (CPI) Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to draw his attention towards heavy rainfall across Kerala and urged him to assist the State Government's efforts by deploying NDRF at the earliest in order to safeguard the lives of the people.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and said that all means will be used to evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rains in the state, including Kottayam.

In the meeting, it was decided that colleges that were to open from October 18 will now only begin from October 20. The state government has decided to intensify rescue efforts to evacuate stranded people from low lying areas, and areas with possibilities of landslides or flooding.

