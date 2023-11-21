Kerala: Former student opens fire at a school in Thrissur, no casualty reported

Thrissur police Tuesday arrested a former student who Tuesday opened fire at a private school in Naikkanal near Thrissur of Kerala terrorising staff and students, reported PTI.

The staff at Vivekodayam school said, Jagan, a former student, barged into the school and took out a gun from his bag after entering the staff room and later went to various classrooms, terrorising students, the report said.

Jagan fired a couple of rounds after roaming inside the school, but no one was injured, said the school staff.

The age of the accused former student could not be ascertained immediately.

Thrissur District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja rushed to the school soon after the incident to take stock of the situation.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Collector Teja said,"It's an isolated event... We are going to investigate it and take action... No need to panic..."