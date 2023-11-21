Kerala: Former student opens fire at a school in Thrissur, no casualty reported
A former student barged into a school in Thrissur, took out a gun from his bag, and fired a couple of rounds, but no one was injured. The accused has been taken into custody.
Thrissur police Tuesday arrested a former student who Tuesday opened fire at a private school in Naikkanal near Thrissur of Kerala terrorising staff and students, reported PTI.
"A young person has come to the school. He was a bit unsteady and used his pistol and fired two or three rounds. That's what the school authorities have told us. He was taken into custody. It's an isolated incident and an investigation is on. There is no need to worry. We are all here. He will be produced before the doctor," PTI quoted Thrissur District Collector as saying.
Thrissur police said the accused former student has been taken into custody and an investigation is on.
