Kerala: Former student opens fire at a school in Thrissur, no casualty reported

Thrissur police Tuesday arrested a former student who Tuesday opened fire at a private school in Naikkanal near Thrissur of Kerala terrorising staff and students, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The staff at Vivekodayam school said, Jagan, a former student, barged into the school and took out a gun from his bag after entering the staff room and later went to various classrooms, terrorising students, the report said.

Jagan fired a couple of rounds after roaming inside the school, but no one was injured, said the school staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thrissur District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja rushed to the school soon after the incident to take stock of the situation.

Collector Teja said,"It's an isolated event... We are going to investigate it and take action... No need to panic..."

"A young person has come to the school. He was a bit unsteady and used his pistol and fired two or three rounds. That's what the school authorities have told us. He was taken into custody. It's an isolated incident and an investigation is on. There is no need to worry. We are all here. He will be produced before the doctor," PTI quoted Thrissur District Collector as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | No extension of 30 November due date for annual return filing for companies Thrissur police said the accused former student has been taken into custody and an investigation is on.

