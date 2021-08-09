OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala: Fort Kochi beach opens for visitors as COVID norms ease

Kerala: Fort Kochi beach opens for visitors as COVID norms ease

A visitor who dropped by Fort Kochi beach said, It feels good to spend time with your family at the beach once again. The beach in Kerala was closed due to COVID pandemicPremium
A visitor who dropped by Fort Kochi beach said, It feels good to spend time with your family at the beach once again. The beach in Kerala was closed due to COVID pandemic
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2021, 02:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Fort Kochi beach opened for visitors today as Kerala government eased several COVID restrictions across the state
  • As per the new guidelines, lockdown will be effective only on Sundays. Shops and other establishments are allowed to operate for six days a week

As Kerala government eased more COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Fort Kochi beach opened for visitors today.

A visitor who dropped by the beach told news agency ANI, "It feels good to spend time with your family at the beach once again.

"Since it's been opened after a long time, it is dirty. Hoping that it will be cleaned soon," the visitor added.

As per the new guidelines that were issued last week, the government has relaxed the norm for weekend lockdown and it would be effective only on Sundays. Moreover, shops and other establishments are allowed to operate for six days a week from today.

The order said, "...Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols including masks, hand sanitizers, temperature checking, social distancing, and other conditions stipulated...for entering into shops are strictly followed."

"Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly," it further reads.

Meanwhile, triple lockdown curbs have been imposed on localities with the high spread of the virus and only essential services will be allowed into the micro containment zones.

The state reported 18,607 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the state health department said in a bulletin. With 93 more deaths, the COVID death toll of the state rose to 17,747.

At present, there are 1,76,572 active cases in Kerala. A test positivity rate of 13.87 per cent was recorded out of 1,34,196 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout