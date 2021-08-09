Kerala: Fort Kochi beach opens for visitors as COVID norms ease

As Kerala government eased more COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Fort Kochi beach opened for visitors today.

A visitor who dropped by the beach told news agency ANI, "It feels good to spend time with your family at the beach once again.

"Since it's been opened after a long time, it is dirty. Hoping that it will be cleaned soon," the visitor added.

As per the new guidelines that were issued last week, the government has relaxed the norm for weekend lockdown and it would be effective only on Sundays. Moreover, shops and other establishments are allowed to operate for six days a week from today.

The order said, "...Designated persons shall be engaged at the entry points of the mall to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols including masks, hand sanitizers, temperature checking, social distancing, and other conditions stipulated...for entering into shops are strictly followed."

"Special teams shall be deployed by the District Collectors to monitor the effective functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTS) and to ensure that RRTs strengthen surveillance and contact tracing significantly," it further reads.

Meanwhile, triple lockdown curbs have been imposed on localities with the high spread of the virus and only essential services will be allowed into the micro containment zones.

The state reported 18,607 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the state health department said in a bulletin. With 93 more deaths, the COVID death toll of the state rose to 17,747.

At present, there are 1,76,572 active cases in Kerala. A test positivity rate of 13.87 per cent was recorded out of 1,34,196 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)





