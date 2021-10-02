This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested early this week by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police
The Ernakulam court on Saturday remanded YouTuber Monson Mavunkal, who is accused of allegedly swindling money from people by selling fake artefacts, to judicial custody for seven days till 9 October.
Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested early this week by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police, which has been probing complaints against the dealer of having swindled ₹10 crore from several people.
The MVD inspected the documents of nearly a dozen foreign vehicles found at the residence of the accused in the antique fraud case.
Investigation report by police
According to the investigation team's report filed in the court, "the fraud was operated by forging a document in the name of a foreign bank. There was no account abroad in his name. He deceived the complainants by convincing them that ₹2,62,000 crores were credited to his bank account by selling antiquities and he needs ₹10 crores to withdraw it."
Mavunkal assured them that if they give money, he will give interest-free loans to them for starting a business.
The accused claimed that his precious antique collection includes the throne of Tipu Sultan. The first edition of the Holy Bible, the books used by Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, the last powerful Mughal emperor Aurangazeb and Mysore Sultan Tipu Sultan, several holy books and documents such as a version of the great epic Mahabharata written in palm leaves, and the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picasso are some of the items claimed to be in his possession.
He had allegedly sold the antiquities claiming that it was not the original but a copy of it. Investigations by the police revealed that these were made by a carpenter based in Cherthala at Alappuzha district.
