As coronavirus cases topped 46,387 in Kerala today, the state government has imposed fresh restrictions to put a stop on the rising number of Covid-19 infections.

As many as 46,387 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Kerala, the highest-ever in a single day, said the state health department in a statement on Thursday. Before this, 43,529 Covid-19 cases were reported on 12 May 2021, which was the highest ever cases of infection in the state since the outbreak of the disease.

During a virtual high-level COVID review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from the United States, the panel members decided that only essential services will be allowed on the next two Sundays – January 23 and 30, news agency PTI reported.

