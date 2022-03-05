Kerala's Covid-19 tally reduced to 1,836 on Saturday, while 124 fatalities were also recorded in the state, the health department data shows. Yesterday, Kerala had reported 2,190 Covid infections . With today's infections, the state's Covid case tally has surged to 65,10,681, while the death tally rose to 66,136.

There are a total of 15,825 active cases in Kerala, of which only 8.5 per cent are hospitalised, the state government said. The state recorded 2,988 recoveries on Saturday, taking the tally of recovered patients to 64,27,908.

The Health Department said a total of 30,504 samples were tested in the past day. Of the total 124 deaths reported on Saturday, only four were reported in the past 24 hours. Thirty-seven occurred in the past few days but were not documented and 83 were designated as Covid deaths.

Districts with most Covid cases:

Ernakulam district has reported a maximum of 350 Covid cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (287) and Kollam (163).

Out of those found infected, seven reached the state from outside, while 1,736 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 71 is yet to be traced. There are 77,683 patients under observation, out of which 1,321 are in isolation wards of hospitals.

With PTI inputs

