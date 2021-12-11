In view of decline in COVID cases, Kerala government has decided to give more relaxations in restrictions imposed for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it has been decided that the traditional route to Sabarimala from Pampa via Neelimala, Apache medu and Marakoottam will be opened for devotees.

Primary health care facilities have been set up at Neelimala and Apache medu.

Further, overnight stay at Sannidhanam will be allowed for devotees. For his purpose, 500 rooms have been set up in compliance with COVID protocols.

Bathing and balitharpanam rituals (offering for departed souls of ancestors) will be allowed in the Pampa river. However, the district administration will take a decision on this after assessing the water level in the Pampa river.

