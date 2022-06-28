Kerala FY23 budget assumes GST compensation for full year: KN Balagopal

The minister explained that Kerala was not facing any debt trap and that its fiscal problems are similar to that of any other state. “Kerala is not facing any debt trap. Every state is having some financial problem because of covid pandemic. In the case of Kerala, we also faced a flood in the recent past. Our problems are not any different from that of other states. Besides, economy is facing a stress the world over. That also contributes to states’ problems," the minister said. He was responding to an article by RBI economists naming Kerala among five highly stressed states with high indebtedness requiring urgent corrective measures.

