Kerala gold smuggling case: 10 accused granted bail by NIA court

The court noted that more than 90 days have elapsed after the commencement of investigation by NIA, but there was no material whatsoever in the case diary to prima facie satisfy that the ten petitioners acted with an intention to damage the economic security of India as claimed by the central agency. "...there is nothing in the case diary to show the money spent by them was coming from any terror outfits or that they received the gold for transferring it to any such dark forces or even their connection whatsoever with any terrorist forces", it said in the order.