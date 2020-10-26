Kerala gold smuggling case: Man arrested in Kochi upon arrival from UAE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a man wanted in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case as soon as he arrived from the UAE to Kochi, an official spokesperson said.

Rabins K Hameed, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district, will be produced before a designated court on Tuesday for his remand by the agency, spokesperson and NIA Deputy Inspector General Sonia Narang said in a statement.

Rabins K Hameed, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district, will be produced before a designated court on Tuesday for his remand by the agency, spokesperson and NIA Deputy Inspector General Sonia Narang said in a statement.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg gold worth ₹14.82 crore on July 5 from diplomatic baggage at Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin.

Investigation in the case has revealed that Hameed, while being in the UAE and India, had conspired with the arrested accused Ramees K T, Jalal A M, and others. He had also arranged funds and purchased gold at Dubai for smuggling to India through diplomatic baggage.

The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had issued a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Hameed, who is also alleged to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE, for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.