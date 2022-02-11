Kerala: Goods train derails near Pudukkad; 4 trains cancelled. Details here

Kerala: Goods train derails near Pudukkad; 4 trains cancelled. Details here1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
The train services in Ernakulam-Thrissur route were partially affected on Friday following the derailment of a goods train near Pudukkad station.
THRISSUR : The train services in Ernakulam-Thrissur route were partially affected on Friday following the derailment of a goods train near Pudukkad station.
The derailment also caused four other trains to be cancelled.
The accident has not reported any casualties yet. Railway stuff or public did not endure any injuries either, a Southern Railway statement said.
It said traffic through an unaffected line was restored immediately and work is in progress to restore the traffic through the affected track.
"At 14.00 hrs today, a locomotive and three leading wagons of empty BTPN goods train running towards Ernakulam derailed between Pudukkad-Irinjalakkuda stations in Shoranur-Ernakulam (down line) section", it said.
A total of four trains have been cancelled fully while services of four other trains were cancelled partially following the derailment of goods train, officials said.
