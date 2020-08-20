Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala government bans roadside sale of fish
Fishermen wearing face masks engage in fishing during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kochi.

Kerala government bans roadside sale of fish

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST ANI

  • People buy fishes from the roadside because of low prices and is economical for them
  • The decision has been taken keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 through crowded marketplaces

KOTTAYAM : In the wake of the COVID-19 spread, the Kerala government has again banned the sale of fishes on the roadside in the state. People buy fishes from the roadside because of low prices and is economical for them.

In the wake of the COVID-19 spread, the Kerala government has again banned the sale of fishes on the roadside in the state. People buy fishes from the roadside because of low prices and is economical for them.

"We have no money now. It is getting difficult for us to run our household. Kottayam people are not buying too many fishes from us due to COVID-19," said Shashi Kumar, a fish seller from Kottayam said while speaking to ANI.

"We have no money now. It is getting difficult for us to run our household. Kottayam people are not buying too many fishes from us due to COVID-19," said Shashi Kumar, a fish seller from Kottayam said while speaking to ANI.

Yesterday, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to celebrate the upcoming Onam festival at home.

He also requested people to use "locally-available flowers" for flower carpets as the supply of flowers from outside will increase the chances of infected.

