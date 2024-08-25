Kerala government forms special team to probe atrocities faced by women in Malayalam cinema industry

  • The Hema Committee report has revealed instances of harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action.

Livemint
Updated25 Aug 2024, 08:37 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala government on Sunday formed a Special team to investigate atrocities faced by women in Malayalam cinema industry amid political slugfest after findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals by the Justice K Hema Committee.

The Hema Committee report has revealed instances of harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action.

Also Read | Hema Committee report reveals sexual exploitation in Malayalam film industry

According to India Today, the SIT will be headed by Inspector General Sparjan Kumar. A probe team will also comprise other senior women police officers.

On Saturday, the opposition demanded that the allegations be probe by the woman IPS officer.

Also Read | ‘All this is just talk’: Tanushree Dutta on Hema Committee report on women

Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman

On Sunday, renowned filmmaker Ranjith resigned as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman following sexual assault allegations, according to the Kerala Cultural Minister's Office.

Kerala Cultural and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian took to social media on Saturday and wrote a post mentioning that action is "assured" if allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a woman actor by director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith are proven.

Ranjith, an eminent filmmaker, was under fire after a Bengali female actor accused him of misbehaviour years ago, but the issue came to the limelight in the wake of the Hema Committee report becoming public.

 

Also Read | Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief after Sreelekha’s allegation

Actor Siddique quit A.M.M.A post

Actor Siddique resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.

Siddique, a senior actor said he has sent his resignation letter to President of A.M.M.A and top star, Mohanlal.

"Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," PTI quoted Siddique as saying.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged that Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

On Saturday, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the "inaction" of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the Hema Committee report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 08:37 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKerala government forms special team to probe atrocities faced by women in Malayalam cinema industry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue