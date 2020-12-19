Kerala government warns of surge in coronavirus cases following local body polls

The Health Minister also advised the public to self- quarantine and remain patient until a vaccine for the pandemic is made available. "It's not time yet to go shopping with kids or to entertain huge gatherings for weddings and festivities. We need to remain patient until a vaccine is available. So until then, the political parties, families and individuals should ensure that such gatherings are avoided and the health protocol is adhered to," Shailaja said during a Facebook live event.