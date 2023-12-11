Kerala Governor accuses CM Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically

Accusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan claimed on Monday that the attempt made to hurt him was at the direction of the Marxist veteran, reported PTI.

The Kerala governor’s accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for Delhi.

Also Read | RBI issues warning against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns

A visibly furious Governor stormed out of his car and told media that his vehicle was hit on both sides and when he stepped out to question them, they fled. The governor further said that it was Chief Minister Vijayan who 'conspired' to send people to hurt him physically.

Khan also claimed that the constitutional machinery appeared to be collapsing in the state.

Also Read | Infosys appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka as Chief Financial Officer

The governor has been facing state-wide protest from CPM’s Student Federation of India (SFI) over appointment to the senates of the universities. The governor has claimed that Chief Minister Vijayan was behind the conspiracy.

Earlier on Sunday, the Kerala Congress blamed Vijayan for the alleged attacks by the CPI(M) and DYFI workers on its activists who are protesting against the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas.

VD Satheesan, leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly alleged that goons who accompanied the chief minister and his cavalcade attacked the "peaceful protestors" who were standing along the road.

"When a group of Left workers attacked a Congress protester at Kannur, the police registered an FIR under various serious provisions including attempt to murder. But the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, justified such an attack and said it was an attempt to save the Congress activists and encouraged his party workers to continue the same," Satheesan alleged.

Satheesan said Vijayan threatening to physically attack the opposition party members was not befitting a person holding the post of chief minister.

NAVA More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.