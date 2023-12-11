Kerala Governor accuses CM Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically
Accusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of 'conspiring' to hurt him physically, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan claimed on Monday that the attempt made to hurt him was at the direction of the Marxist veteran, reported PTI.
