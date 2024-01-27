Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan's Z security cover extended amid SFI's black flag protest
High drama played out in Kollam district in Kerala on Saturday when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, facing SFI's black flag protest, got off his car, took on the agitating Left student wing members, sat on the roadside and hit out at the Chief Minister
Kerala News: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah headed Union Home Ministry has extended the Z security cover of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan informed Kerala Raj Bhavan. The move comes after Kerala's governor faced protest from activists, allegedly belonging to Student Federation of India (SFI) in Kollam on Saturday.