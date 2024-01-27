Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan granted Z+ Security cover, says ‘never asked’

Kerala News: With the Centre granting Z security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he said he never requested additional security.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khan said, "I have not asked for anything. I am rather praising the Kerala Police... I have never asked for additional security. This is the Central Government's own decision..."

The Union Home Ministry said on Saturday that the Z security cover of CRPF has been extended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier today staged an impromptu sit-in on the roadside in Kerala against SFI black flag protest against his motorcade, while he was enroute to a function in the State.

The CRPF will soon take over the security of the Kerala Governor, who till now was receiving state category security cover.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!