Breaking News
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan granted Z+ Security cover, says ‘never asked’
Kerala News: Union Home Ministry said on Saturday that the Z security cover of CRPF has been extended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier today staged an impromptu sit-in on the roadside in Kerala against SFI black flag protest
Kerala News: With the Centre granting Z security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he said he never requested additional security.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message