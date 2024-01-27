Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan granted Z+ Security cover, says ‘never asked’

Kerala News: With the Centre granting Z security cover to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, he said he never requested additional security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khan said, "I have not asked for anything. I am rather praising the Kerala Police... I have never asked for additional security. This is the Central Government's own decision..."

The Union Home Ministry said on Saturday that the Z security cover of CRPF has been extended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier today staged an impromptu sit-in on the roadside in Kerala against SFI black flag protest against his motorcade, while he was enroute to a function in the State. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CRPF will soon take over the security of the Kerala Governor, who till now was receiving state category security cover.

