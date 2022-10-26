Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informing that he has "ceased to enjoy pleasure" in Finance Minister K N Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet.
"Finance minister whose main source of revenue is alcohol & lottery, is raising the question whether the governor who is from UP can understand the Kerala education system... But I would advise him that don't make the same comment about the judges of Supreme Court," said Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
In these circumstances, I'm left with no option but to convey that KN Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure. I hope that you consider the matter with seriousness it deserves&take action which is constitutionally appropriate, says Kerala Gov AM Khan in a letter to CM P Vijayan.
"Reported statements of (Kerala FM) KN Balagopal are violation of the oath I had administered to him. A minister who deliberately violates the oath & undermines the unity & integrity of India can't continue to enjoy my pleasure," says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in a letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
"Yesterday they (SC) gave a judgement against your appointment of VC of Kerala Technical University...If you say that these judges are from Maharashtra and Assam and they do not understand the education system in Kerala, then you will land yourself in trouble," the Kerala Governor further said.
In his letter to the CM, the Governor alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus here on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India and he was left with no option but to convey that the Finance Minister has "ceased to enjoy my pleasure". He also directed the Chief Minister to take action which is constitutionally appropriate.
*With inputs from agencies
