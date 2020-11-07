Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for coronavirus

The Governor of Kerala , Arif Mohammed Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a press release from the Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO said.

The Governor has advised all who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

The information shared in the official Twitter handle of the Governor read: "I have tested positive for Covid19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side."

Kerala reports 7,002 new cases, 27 deaths

Kerala on 6 November reported 7,002 fresh positive cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths.

According to the Pinarayi Vijayan government, out of the total cases reported, 6,192 were of local transmission while the source of infection was not traceable in 646 cases and 66 medical personnel among those infected.

The district-wise numbers of new positive cases are -- Thrissur (951), Kozhikode (763), Malappuram (761), Ernakulam (673), Kollam (671), Alappuzha (643), Thiruvananthapuram (617), Palakkad (464), Kottayam (461), Kannur (354), Pathanamthitta (183), Wayanad (167), Idukki (157) and Kasaragod (137).

Of those diagnosed with Covid-19, 98 have travelled to the state from outside.

As many as 7,854 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 3,88,50 in Kerala.

At present, there are 83,208 Covid patients under treatment for the deadly virus. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 1, 640 while the active cases stand at 83,208 in the state.

There are 636 hotspots in Kerala. Eight new places across Kottayam and Kollam districts were demarcated as hotspots while 10 areas were exempted.

