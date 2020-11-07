Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Governor has requested all those who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid or be under observation to be on the safe side," read a tweet on the official Twitter account of the Governor of Kerala.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020

The Governor, who was in New Delhi, had returned to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning and had got himself tested on Saturday, Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.

Kerala, on Friday reported 7,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths.

According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today, 6,192 cases were of local transmission while the source of infection was not traceable in 646 cases and 66 medical personnel among those infected.

A total of 7,854 patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 3,88,50 in the state. At present, there are 83,208 patients under treatment for the coronavirus. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 1, 640 while the active cases stand at 83,208 in the state.

There are currently 3,07,828 people under isolation across the state - 2,86,680 at their homes or institutional quarantine centers while 21,148 in hospitals. A total of 2,669 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 63,384 samples were tested while a total of 49,85,584 samples have been sent for testing to date.

There are 636 hotspots in Kerala. Eight new places across Kottayam and Kollam districts were demarcated as hotspots while ten areas were exempted.

Meanwhile, India recorded 50,357 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 84,62,081, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.





