Kerala Governor bars 2 local channels from press meet; CPIM, Congress condemn

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on 7 November barred two Malayalam channels from his press meet at Kochi.
The Governor asked the reporters from Kairali News and Media One channels to leave the place and shouted that he will not meet these two channels, accusing them of "masquerading" as political persons.
"I considered the media as very important. I have always responded to the media but I am not now able to persuade myself to those that masquerade as media. They are not media, they are masquerading as media but are basically political persons," the Governor said.
"There are actually members of a party here. So, if anybody from these channels is attending the press meeting, please leave. I would walk away if there are correspondents from Kairali and Media One. I had categorically mentioned that I will not talk to Kairali and Media One," he added.
A visibly irate Khan claimed that MediaOne was only settling scores with him over the Shah Bano case.
Raj Bhavan barred four Malayalam channels including both these channels from attending a press meet of the Governor on 24 October.
Following the event, both ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress ciritised this and term the action as "fascist".
Criticising the Governor's exclusion of certain media houses as "unacceptable, undemocratic and unjustified", Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said that by barring a section of the press, Khan was preventing information from reaching the people. "Excluding the media is a style of the fascist regime. It is not only a threat to democracy but also a violation of freedom of the press," he said in a statement.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas also criticised the Governor's barring of some media groups, by terming him a "dictator." "A dictator is born in Kerala," the MP said in response to the Governor's decision.
Kairali News is the channel of ruling CPI (M). Besides, a Malayalam satellite channel Media One is facing a ban from the central government over security clearance issues.
